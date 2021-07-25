Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sociedad Quimica Minera Chile SA produces fertilizer and iodine and manufactures industrial chemicals and iodine derivative products. The Company sells its products in over 60 countries throughout the world. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

