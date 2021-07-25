ZClassic Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1,503.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00285602 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00122422 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00151308 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,259,438 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.