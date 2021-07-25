ZIMBOCASH 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26,725.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 25th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $26,725.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00125731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,303.00 or 1.00024705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.77 or 0.00882865 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

