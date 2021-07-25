ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

ZTCOY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised ZTE from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTE from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.98.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

