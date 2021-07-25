Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 423.09.

ZURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a CHF 420 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

