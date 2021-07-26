-$0.02 EPS Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.06). Intellicheck posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IDN opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $151.03 million, a PE ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.87. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

