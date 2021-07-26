$0.05 EPS Expected for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMSWA shares. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

AMSWA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.07. 125,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77. The company has a market cap of $689.16 million, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 0.51. American Software has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $28.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

