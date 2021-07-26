$0.05 EPS Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,429. The company has a market capitalization of $310.07 million, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.56.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

