$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of GHG stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

