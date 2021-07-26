-$0.20 EPS Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.01). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 130.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

