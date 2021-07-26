$0.27 EPS Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 63,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,564. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.45 and a beta of 1.41.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

