$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

