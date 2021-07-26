$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,104. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,562 shares of company stock worth $10,591,654 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

