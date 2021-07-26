$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. TriState Capital reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,199,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TriState Capital by 237.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after buying an additional 267,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.73. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,763. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $687.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

