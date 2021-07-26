-$0.50 EPS Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). Omeros posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OMER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. WBB Securities lifted their price target on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,485. The company has a market cap of $895.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18. Omeros has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $25.46.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $3,284,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $607,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

