$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.36. Continental Resources reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 174.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.32. 20,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,111. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $40.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

