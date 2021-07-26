-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.45) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,990.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 58,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,948,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,057 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,808. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.50. 67,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

