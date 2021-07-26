$0.66 EPS Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In other news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.