$0.79 EPS Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Perficient reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,109,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $13,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 194,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after purchasing an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $87.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

