$0.90 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.86. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $72.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 962 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

