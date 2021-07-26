$0.92 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSXP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after buying an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

