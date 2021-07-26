$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 322.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,928. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

