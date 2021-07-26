$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 313.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

HBCP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $319.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Home Bancorp by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

