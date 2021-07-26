$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 156,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,031,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

