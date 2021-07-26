10,000 Shares in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

ACRE stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $707.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

