100,137 Shares in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTKU. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $295,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPTKU opened at $10.03 on Monday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

