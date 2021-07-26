103,373 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $267,777,000 after purchasing an additional 560,274 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 113,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

