10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of 10x Genomics worth $33,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock opened at $183.47 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.54 and a 1-year high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,069 shares of company stock worth $32,205,132. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

