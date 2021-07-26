11,316 Shares in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $75.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. Analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

