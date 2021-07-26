124,011 Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 124,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Northwest Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 78,860 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 570,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

