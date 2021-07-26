139,009 Shares in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.24% of Bioventus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BVS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter worth $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bioventus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE:BVS opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $947.27 million and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioventus Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

