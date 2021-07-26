15,531 Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.86.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

