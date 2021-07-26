17,000 Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BCAC stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.