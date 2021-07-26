170,616 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,630,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of BioNTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $9.15 on Monday, hitting $291.11. 75,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $292.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.14. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.