1,711 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $99,778.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,419,600 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $174.68 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

