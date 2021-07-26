17,548 Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.24 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.97.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

