180,422 Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Colfax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after acquiring an additional 697,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,549,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after acquiring an additional 97,220 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,461,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,860,000 after acquiring an additional 516,241 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Colfax by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,866 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CFX opened at $45.20 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

