186,770 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 186,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,511,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,611,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,078,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,975,000.

Shares of CLRMU stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

