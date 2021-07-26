195,344 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 195,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.5% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 76.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 116,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.33. 136,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,586,637. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

