$198.53 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post $198.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $213.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,540,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 603,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $11,162,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

ONB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

