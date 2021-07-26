$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.17 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on WLTW shares. cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $20.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.07. 7,228,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.