207,509 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth $7,984,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $7,130,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $6,620,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $6,287,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFFVU opened at $10.20 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

