20,820 Shares in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ DCT opened at $44.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -172.96. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,140,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.