229,238 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 229,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in International Game Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

