23,378 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,819,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,017. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.