2,350,000 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

NGCAU opened at $10.34 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

