24,801 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,698,482. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

