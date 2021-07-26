$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will post sales of $25.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.98 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $15.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year sales of $106.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,509. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,206,000 after buying an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 277,434 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after purchasing an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after purchasing an additional 786,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SILK stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.37. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.70.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

