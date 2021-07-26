$26.46 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will announce $26.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.80 million and the lowest is $25.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $111.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.21 million to $115.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $167.77 million, with estimates ranging from $148.90 million to $186.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,261. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $709.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

