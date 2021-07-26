2,734 Shares in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Youdao by 1,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Youdao by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,171,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth about $1,659,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Youdao stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92. Youdao, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

